Why Mark Wahlberg Confronted the DJ at His Father-Daughter Dance

Mark Wahlberg is always looking out for the children!

Earlier this month, the Hollywood actor was able to participate in the father-daughter dance at his child's school.

While Mark was able to get a photo with his growing girl during the special occasion, he wasn't so fortunate on the dance floor.

"I didn't get one dance. And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle and I was going to go off," Mark recalled during today's all new Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And she said, ‘Dad, if you embarrass me, I will never talk to you again.' But what she did do is she hung out with me."

The actor continued, "She sat there on the edge of the stage, by the DJ. And then I'm sitting there with one other dad and I'm like, ‘This is not an edited version of this song. There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls and I'm like no good.'"