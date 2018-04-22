Family man Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Wahlberg celebrated their youngest child Grace Margaret Wahlberg's first communion on Saturday. The Christian rite of passage was held at the Church of Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, Calif. The church is also where the couple was wed.

The father of four, who is devoutly Catholic, posted a photo of his 8-year-old, who was outfitted in a traditional white dress, and his wife since 2009. Rhea sported a new short blonde hairstyle and a floral dress. Mark selected a black sweater and pants for the ceremony.

Along with the image of the trio, the Deepwater Horizon actor wrote, "My baby’s communion day. @byrheawahlberg."

A first communion is a tradition in which a person first receives the Eucharist. It is most common in the Catholic church, as well as in many parts of the Lutheran church and Anglican church.