Stay At These Eco-Resorts For An Environmentally Conscious Vacation

by Mallory Carra | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 4:00 AM
Believe it or not, your next vacation can be scenic, relaxing, and eco-friendly!
You can use your vacay to be one with nature, while having the truly unique experience of staying in a bungalow or bamboo hut nestled in a rainforest, jungle, tropical garden or black sand beach. You can also stay at resorts that help their community access clean drinking water and have structures built with renewable materials. There are even eco-resort options that aren't located halfway around the world—they're easier to get to than you think.
We've rounded up some great options to help you relax your way to an environmentally-conscious, one-of-a-kind trip you'll never forget. First, you'll need to book your room...
Explore an amazing and unique tropical rainforest paradise at the small Balinese-style Eco Lodge located near two nature reserve parks, Baru Reserve and Marino Ballena National Park. The ecoresort is located in Uvita, which National Geographic has called "the most biologically intense place on earth."
Connect with nature and stay in one of the treehouses, bungalows, bamboo huts, or adobe houses nestled in the Khao Sok Rainforest with views of the river, cliffs, and diverse wildlife. Several of Our Jungle Camp's structures are built from bamboo and renewable materials. The eco resort also uses biodegradable sugar cane products for plastics, and reusable metal straws.
Located between rice paddies and a lush tropical forest, Sebatu Sanctuary is entirely compliant with the Green Globe Standard, which is the world's most stringent certification for hotels and resorts. Two percent of the ecoresort's revenues go toward reforesting Bali's watersheds and helping communities to gain access to clean drinking water.
Get away from it all in a yoga retreat or just stay in this beachfront sanctuary's hostel rooms. Yoga retreats last for seven days and include daily yoga and meditation practice, along with meals and lodging. Ak'bol is located a quarter-mile from the second largest barrier reef in the world
Located in tropical gardens and right near the black sand Medewi Beach, this resort's four-star Balinese cottages have lush garden or ocean views. The Puri Dajuma eco-resort produces zero marine pollution and compost from organic waste.
Situated on a private beach in the heart of the Florida Keys, this family-owned resort is focused on high-end sustainable hospitality. Grassy Flats doesn't use single-use plastic, has a pesticide-free organic garden, and runs a seaweed composting program.
This environmentally-responsible luxury resort offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Nature Park in the Riviera Maya. The resort covers over 326 acres with jungle, mangrove forests and coastal dunes. Hacienda Tres Rios Resort includes 10 crystalline cenotes, over 90 species of animals, and 120 species of plants.
