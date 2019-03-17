Our Top 5 Carry-On Suitcases

Traveling is tough, but it makes a world of difference when you have the right luggage handy.

Our go-to, don't leave home without it piece: a carry-on. It fits right in the overhead bin if you're flying, and is a no-fuss size for all other modes of transportation, too. But selecting the right one is key. You want it to be chic but also functional. Your favorite will depend your personal preferences, so to help you choose, these five are our stand-out favorites.