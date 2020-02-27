by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 11:06 AM
This tribute is nothing short of a slam dunk.
Just days after remembering her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant at their celebration of life, Vanessa Bryant is acknowledging a very special tattoo.
On Wednesday night, Kobe's sister Sharia Washington shared a picture of the tattoo she received from tattoo artist Peter Barrios. As you likely could have guessed, Vanessa Bryant was more than touched.
"(My sister-in-law got this cool tattoo to honor #GigiBryant and #Kobe)," she wrote with two heart emojis. "2~24 forever. Love you @shariawash."
And for those looking for more insight about the tattoo, the artist also shared a photo on social media.
"I didn't take my own photo out of respect but today I had the honor of tattooing a memorial tattoo on @shariawash. Thank you for laughing with me today and letting me do this for you," he wrote online. "I will never forget our conversations. Much love and respect your family."
On Monday morning, Vanessa delivered an inspiring speech in front of family, friends, athletes and fans inside the Staples Center.
While it was a "last minute" decision to speak at the public memorial, Vanessa ultimately honored her husband and daughter who both passed away in a helicopter crash.
"Kobe was the M.V.P. of girl dads, or M.V.D. He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are," she shared. "He taught them how to be brave, how to keep pushing forward when things get tough."
Vanessa continued, "They were so easy to love. Everyone naturally gravitated toward them. They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love and miss you, boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace, have fun in heaven until we meet again one day."
To honor Kobe and Gianna's legacy, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities to young people through sports. For more information or to donate, please click here.
