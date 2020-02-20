Spring 2020 Denim You Need

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We all have our favorite threadbare jeans, a denim chambray shirt that's your go-to fave, or a well-worn jacket you might've had since high school. But isn't it time for a denim upgrade?

With a new season comes new opportunities to shop, and that means a chance to breathe some new life into your wardrobe. What better way to do that than with new denim that's destined to become your new fave? From longline jackets to super stylish flares to chic overalls that will uplevel your fashion quotient, now'd the time to grab these fab denim finds.

Shop our picks below, but don't blame us if you want to buy them all...