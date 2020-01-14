These $25 Levi's Skinny Jeans Have 3,500 5-Star Amazon Reviews

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 3:30 AM
Hey frugal fashionistas, it's time for another amazing Amazon fashion finds. From faux leather moto jackets to cozy sweater dresses, you know we love sharing our affordable style sightings with you.
Today, we're talking jeans. You can never have too many pairs of jeans, especially skinny jeans. So you know we were stoked when we discovered the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jean. These machine-washable denims feauture a mid-rise comfort waistband, and have a super stretch that lasts from day to night, so its snug fit doesn't lose shape.
These modern classic skinny jeans are available in 14 denim washes, sizes 2-28, and in short, medium and long lengths.
As always, you don't just have to take our word for it. Thousands of real women with all body types swear by these skinnies, giving them a five-star review.
"These were my first pair of non-maternity jeans, postpartum. I am so happy with them. The price was right and they fit me perfectly," shares one happy mama. "I am 5'2", 167lbs and I got a 14S. (I can't believe I just shared that on the internet, but I know it's always helpful for me when others post their stats when reviewing clothes.) I am trying to get by with less clothing or else I would have immediately bought a second pair."
Another satisfied shopper agrees: "The mid-rise waist is high enough to eliminate the potential for the dreaded muffin top. The fabric has a great stretch, but still feels sturdy--not like a jegging." A third reviewer confirms these are "Great for girls with a booty."
And of course, we had to share our favorite review of the bunch, titled "These are made of denim, magic, and sorcery!":
"I recently lost the vast majority of my clothes in due to Hurricane Florence, and buying pants is always difficult for me, so I wasn't really looking forward to replacing them. I'm 5' 7.5" and I've always had a small waist relative to my hips and butt, and when you add that combo to long legs?! Fuhgeddaboudit when it comes to finding pants and jeans with the right fit...or so I thought until I tried these babies on.
To terribly exaggerate, once I easily fastened them, colors were brighter, lights shone down from the heavens while denim-tuxedo clad angels sang Ginuwine's 'In those Jeans!'
In the real world, I made my husband stare at my hips and butt as we both marveled at how amazingly these jeans fit. I even had jeans left at the ankle, and that is HUGE for me. I got 2 pair to try on through Prime Wardrobe and I'll be getting all available colors now that I'm aware of this magic. Thank you to Levi's and Prime Wardrobe for changing my life! And get yourself a pair of these jeans if any part of my story sounds like your life."
So give yourself the gift of magic jeans—your booty will thank you.
Looking for more size-inclusive fashion finds? Check out this $25 Cowl-Neck Sweater Dress and this $60 Faux Leather Moto Jacket.
