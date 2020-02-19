Bethenny Frankel sent Real Housewives fans reeling when she announced her exit (for the second time) from The Real Housewives New York City ahead of production on season 12, and now her next TV gig has been revealed.

HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of The Big Shot with Bethenny (working title), a new competition series starring the Skinnygirl founder. In the series from MGM Television, Mark Burnett and Bethenny's B Real Productions, business moguls compete for the chance to be second-in-command to the reality star and business tycoon with a position working on her executive team. The competition will feature real-life tasks and challenges to see how far each contestant can push their creativity.

When she announced her exit, Bethenny hinted at new TV projects.