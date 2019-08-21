Bravo
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 5:04 PM
It's really, actually true: Bethenny Frankel really is leaving The Real Housewives of New York.
After news broke of her exit from the Bravo reality show, the star wrote us all an essay on Instagram that is truly nothing short of inspiring. If we too could leave a reality show, that's what we'd be doing right now.
"I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you," the caption began. "I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held. I had big dreams and I never stopped, and I honestly didn't know if I would ever get here."
"You helped me get there," she continued. "I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired and learned from you."
Now here's where things start to get really motivational.
"I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of," she reminded us. "I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together. GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it's yours for the taking."
Honestly, thanks B. We needed that encouragement.
Bethenny ended the note with this: "Stay tuned, you haven't seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come."
Whether that means we haven't seen the last of her on the Housewives franchise or if she's referring to her recent deal with MGM to produce a her own unscripted shows is not yet known, but hopefully she's talking about both.
The news of Bethenny's exit first broke in Variety this afternoon, with a statement in which the Skinnygirl entrepreneur said she was leaving to explore her "next chapter" and to focus on her daughter, her philanthropy, and her MGM production partnership.
Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York is currently filming with cast members Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Sonja Morgan.
E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.
