Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge have traded in Hollywood for Music City.

On tonight's all-new Very Cavallari, The Hills stars paid a visit to Nashville in order to catch up with longtime friend Kristin Cavallari. This visit couldn't have come at a better time as the Uncommon James mogul was still struggling following her fall out from ex-BFF Kelly Henderson.

"It's really made me miss a lot of my old Hills friends," Cavallari expressed in a confessional. "I've actually been texting with Audrina and Heidi a lot. So, I really would love to see them and just have some girl time and reconnect."

As Kristin told husband Jay Cutler, Heidi and Audrina both have been "burned by people in the past" and come from the same reality TV world. While Kristin became acquainted with Audrina on The Hills, she noted that she's known Heidi since was 18 years old.

"Audrina, Heidi and I have so much in common. Not only do we have this bond for life from being on these shows together, but we've been through a lot of the same stuff," the mother of three added. "You know, people using you or people being in your life for the wrong reasons and so I'm just really thankful that I still have them in my life."