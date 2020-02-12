Heidi Montag Relates Kristin Cavallari's BFF Drama to Her Hills Fight With Lauren Conrad

A much-needed girls' night!

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari grabs dinner with fellow The Hills alums Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge. As this visit falls not long after Cavallari's fall out from ex-BFF Kelly Henderson, the ladies find themselves bonding over shared girl drama.

"God, I feel bad you have all this girl drama here," Patridge notes in the sneak peek above.

"It's just weird because I've only ever known Nashville with Kelly," the Uncommon James mogul laments to her longtime friends. "I've known her for seven years. It's a long time and she was my best friend."

As Jay Cutler's wife details to Montag and Patridge, she first started noticing a change in Henderson at the end of season two. Apparently, Henderson told Cavallari's friend Justin Anderson that she was "doing the show as a favor."

Since the Velvet's Edge founder has gotten a lot out of the show, Cavallari claims that "nothing really adds up" regarding Henderson's issues.