Best Deals From Anthropologie's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

by Carly Milne | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 1:45 PM
There are few things we love more than a good Anthropologie sale! Thankfully, they're getting in on the long weekend sale bandwagon with a good one: shop this weekend, and you'll get an extra 50% off sale items!
They've even sweetened the deal by adding new items to the sale departments for clothes, shoes and accessories, home goods and beauty items. There's no doubt these deals won't last for long, so get 'em while you can!
We picked a few of our faves to share with you for inspiration. Shop below and score some great deals!
A little romance and a lot of style combine in this pleated dress, with a staggered hemline and sizes available in standard, petite and plus.
It's still boot weather, and you should take advantage of the opportunity with these chic suede knee-highs, sporting a stacked heel and a tassel for a little added flare.
Grab this bag and find yourself on the snakeskin bandwagon. Featuring a tassel and an outer zip pocket, this purse is actually faux leather, so it's vegan friendly.
Take advantage of the remaining days of winter by snuggling under this hand-knit throw. It's soft, cozy, and features cute pom-poms for some added style.
Get the best of both worlds with a lavender-scented eye pillow that blocks out the light, and some extra lavender essential oil that you can put in your diffuser, dash on a kleenex and put in your pillow, or rub in your palms and breathe it all in.
