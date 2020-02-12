Prince Harrymay be coming to our small screens soon.

More than a month since announcing their choice to step back from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next projects and appearances as a private, yet high-profile pair are beginning to take shape. Just days ago, the two made a low-key joint appearance—their first since their royal exit news—at a J.P. Morgan event in Miami, where Archie Harrison's mom introduced her famous husband and he delivered remarks.

Now, we're learning Harry may be sitting down with Goldman Sachs for an interview. Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, CNBC reported he's "in discussions" to be featured as a guest speaker for the "Talks at GS" interview series, which is available on YouTube and as a podcast on Spotify and has featured famous names from all industries, including Mark Cuban, Gwyneth Paltrow and Harry's famous friend, David Beckham.

"Harry is not yet confirmed. However, as a person familiar, I can tell you we have been in discussions," a source close to the discussions told E! News.