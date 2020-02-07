Blink and you are going to miss them!

Close to a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as "senior royals," the couple managed to make a low-key appearance at an event in the states.

E! News can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by 1 Hotel in Miami's South Beach on Thursday night to attend an exclusive J.P. Morgan event.

"They came in through a private entrance. They did their speech and left before dessert," a source shared with E! News. "She introduced him and he spoke."

And for those hoping for video and photos, it's going to be hard to find. We're told "security was extremely tight" allowing the famous duo to make a brief appearance without too much extravagant attention.

The couple's outing marks their first joint appearance since announcing they were taking a step back from royal duties through a lengthy statement on Instagram.