Meghan Markle's Hollywood roots may be coming back in handy.

On the heels of her and Prince Harry's royal exit and resulting decisions about the couple's new life together, one of the biggest changes to result from the bombshell move is that, as a result of stepping back from royal duties, they will no longer receive public funds.

It's a ruling that aligns with the intention the couple expressed at the start of the year to become financially independent as they were previously prohibited from earning any income. Now, the question is: how do they plan to make their own money?

One answer may be, according to reports, a production company. Citing sources, The Daily Mail reported on the potential endeavor and said the famous mom and dad "plan to make a living by providing voiceovers and producing documentaries on 'worthy' issues such as mental health and climate change."