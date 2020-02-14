by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 6:00 AM
Every year, Hoda Kotb has the perfect Valentine: her daughter Haley Joy!
Today marks the little one's third birthday, also ringing in the third year of motherhood for the morning show host.
Back in Feb. 2017, we were thrilled when Kotb surprised us all by calling into the Today program to announce that she had adopted her first child.
As the producers showed a photo of the daytime personality holding her new baby, her longtime co-host Kathie Lee Giffordteared up and chimed in, "Hoda...you were made to be a mom."
We've gotten the opportunity to see the smiling toddler grow up thanks to Kotb frequently sharing moments with her daughter on social media.
Even cuter? This past April, Hayley Joy became a sister when Kotb adopted her second child, Hope Catherine, expanding her family with Joel Schiffman to four.
She and Schiffman also got engaged in November, adding another beautiful chapter to their fairytale story.
To celebrate Hayley Joy's birthday, we're looking back at the family's cutest photos together.
Take a look below at the touching pictures!
Hoda Kotb enjoys a day with her daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine around New York City together.
Another Halloween in the books! Hoda and her first daughter spend their another Halloween together as their Sesame Street alter egos.
The Today show momma spends time with her own mom (and Haley's grandma!) in this cute group shot on Halloween 2019.
The host shared this pic of her and her little one at a Sesame Street party in Oct. 2019.
The daytime talk show host spends a day splashing around the beach in Aug. 2019.
Haley Joy looks cute as a button celebrating her mom's 55th birthday this past August.
"Look who is feeding Hope!" Kotb wrote on her Instagram in May 2019, showing off Haley feeding her newborn Hope.
Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda's close friend and long-time former co-host at Today, met Hope in early May and they were all smiles all day.
In April, the 55-year-old host shared a photo of her full family for the first time on Instagram writing, "This is us xo."
It's a girl! Hoda introduced Hope to the world after surprising her Today show family on-air revealing that she had secretly adopted her second child.
On Valentine's Day, the TV host celebrated Haley's second birthday and shared on Instagram how she felt saying, "So much love today."
The beaming TV personality spent Christmas with her mother, sister and daughter.
Haley celebrated her second Halloween by twinning with her mom in matching bee costumes.
In August of 2018, the mother-daughter duo spent an autumn day together picking apples.
"I can't believe I get to do this .. #grateful" she wrote on her 54th birthday.
On Mother's Day, Today co-anchor Hoda posed with her one-year-old cutie, Haley, as she sported a cute tee with the word "mama."
"Pre dawn photo shoots in bed are a blast," gushed the happy mom in a cute Insta selfie early on Mother's Day.
On March 2018, the Oklahoma-native celebrated partner Joel Schiffman's 60th birthday with their baby girl and a homemade cake.
"Home!!!!!" announced the TV host on Instagram after spending two weeks covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The day before arriving in Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the TV personality had some fun with her little sweetheart and her USA beanie.
Gooo Saints! Hoda and her little sport's fan cheered on the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14.
"Santa we are ready!!!" the journalist wrote on this Christmas selfie with her mom, her partner and her little angel.
On November 23, Hoda posed with her partner and her baby girl for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
For her first Halloween, Haley wore an adorable bunny costume as she enjoyed trick-or-treating in a stroller driven by her mom and her mom's long-term boyfriend.
On October 26, Hoda dressed Haley in a jack-o-lantern costume writing on Instagram, "I couldn't wait !!"
During a Labor Day weekend beach trip, Hoda snapped a selfie with six-month-old Haley and the rest of the family, including her mom (left), sister (top right) and brother (right).
The Today co-anchor was overjoyed to spend Labor Day weekend with her bundle of joy.
The three-month-old surprised her mama on on the Today Show for Mother's Day weekend in 2017, marking her debut television appearance.
"Just because," the new mom captioned this cute photo.
On April 18, 2017, the Today show host posted a selfie with her baby girl giving her the cutest look.
