Every year, Hoda Kotb has the perfect Valentine: her daughter Haley Joy!

Today marks the little one's third birthday, also ringing in the third year of motherhood for the morning show host.

Back in Feb. 2017, we were thrilled when Kotb surprised us all by calling into the Today program to announce that she had adopted her first child.

As the producers showed a photo of the daytime personality holding her new baby, her longtime co-host Kathie Lee Giffordteared up and chimed in, "Hoda...you were made to be a mom."

We've gotten the opportunity to see the smiling toddler grow up thanks to Kotb frequently sharing moments with her daughter on social media.

Even cuter? This past April, Hayley Joy became a sister when Kotb adopted her second child, Hope Catherine, expanding her family with Joel Schiffman to four.

She and Schiffman also got engaged in November, adding another beautiful chapter to their fairytale story.

To celebrate Hayley Joy's birthday, we're looking back at the family's cutest photos together.