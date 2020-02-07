Justin Bieber's new music video is all about giving back.

The singer dropped his new single, "Intentions," on Friday, and it's a slow jam featuring Migos star Quavo. While the song is all about showering someone you love in praise and support, the video extends that message to people in need in California.

The video starts out with three introductions. The first is about a college student named Bahri. As the video reveals, "Bahri's mom was denied an education and wants her daughter to have that opportunity."

"Bahri's intention," the message continues, "is to be the first in her family to graduate college." The student is shown doing homework on her three-hour bus commute to and from school, showing how dedicated she is to her education.

The next introduction is about another college student named Marcy, who "grew up in the foster care system and became a mom at 19." Her intention, the video shares, is to continue to advocate for the rights of kids in foster care.