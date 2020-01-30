Justin Bieber's New Tattoo May Be His Most Symbolic Yet

Another tattoo for Justin Bieber? Never say never!

It's no secret that the "Baby" singer has a wide collection of tattoos spread throughout his body. But while stepping out in Los Angeles this week, the artist got fans talking with a brand-new ink job.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the pop star showed off a laurel wreath tattoo on his collarbone when arriving to the Dog Pound gym.

Fans also got another view of the new ink job on Instagram when he posted a selfie. "MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA," he shared online.

So what could the tattoo possibly mean? In all fairness, Justin hasn't addressed the specific meaning. The laurel wreath, however, has been a symbol of triumph and mobility tracing back to Greek mythology. There also could be a religious meaning with many viewing the wreath as a symbol of God's victory and power.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

"WE ALL HAVE OUR OWN UNIQUE RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD!" Justin wrote on Instagram while working out in the gym. "EVERYONE HAS ACCESS TO HIM!"

Justin Bieber, tattoo

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

It's about to be a big year for the Biebs who just celebrated the premiere of his docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons on YouTube.

In addition to performing at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Justin will hit the road on a massive stadium tour. He also has a brand-new album coming out, which will feature his latest hit "Yummy."

"As humans, we are imperfect," Justin shared while announcing the big news. "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me."

Before the tour begins and more new music is released, take a look at more of Justin's tattoos in our gallery below.

Justin Bieber, Shirtless

Rocstar/FAMEFLYNET

Shirtless in 2012

Remember when Justin Bieber's torso was almost a blank canvas?

Justin Bieber, Shirtless

Brian Prahl / Splash News

Shirtless in 2013

The singer's tattoo evolution continues. Hello, arm tat! FYI, the Roman numerals, I, IX, VII and V, are the numbers 1, 9, 7, and 5. Justin's dad Jeremy Bieber was born in 1975.

Justin Biebers, Shirtless

Splash News

Shirtless in 2014

The singer shows off his still-minimal number of chest tattoos on the beach.

Justin Bieber, Shirtless

Fern/Splash News

Shirtless Again in 2014

The singer adds a cross tattoo to his chest and another arm tat.

Justin Bieber, Shirtless

AKM-GSI

Shirtless in 2016

The singer adds a "Son of God" tattoo below his rib cage.

Justin Bieber

AKM-GSI

Shirtless Again in 2016

The singer showcases his ink in Barbados.

Justin Bieber

GADE / AKM-GSI

Shirtless in 2017

The singer adds an eagle tattoo to his torso.

Justin Bieber, Tattoo, Chest

Instagram

Shirtless Again in 2017

Justin, what have you done?!

Justin Bieber, Tattoo, Chest, Bang Bang

Instagram

Wow!

Tattoo artist Bang Bang showcases his work.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Music Note

Justin debuted this body art addition in January 2014.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Torso Shot

"I like classic, classic tattoos," Justin once told Ellen DeGeneres.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Seagull

This doodle is located just above Justin's left hip; his father and uncle have the same one.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

IXVIIV

Justin debuted the Roman numerals in January 2013, but fans are unsure of what they represent. "I, IX, VII and V" would translate to "1, 9, 7 and 5" — 1975 in Roman numerals is MCMLXXV.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

IXVIIV

A close-up of one of Justin's chest tattoos.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Crown

Is he the king of the world? Justin has yet to reveal the meaning behind his regal design.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Crown

"It's so hard for me to comment on those tattoos because some of them are really neat, you know, the ideas he has," mom Pattie Mallette once said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Rear Shot

The Biebs lifted his shirt to give police a closer look at his back.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Psalm 119:105

"God had a purpose for me to just help people," Justin once told Teen Vogue. "I haven't been to church in so long, and I planned on going, and I slept in. I was upset. It's all good. God forgives me."

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Indian Chief's Head

"My grandfather always took me to the Stratford Culliton [games] every Friday night," Justin tweeted when he revealed this design on his shoulder in January 2012. "This is for u Grampa."

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Grinning Joker's Face, "Love"

Is this a joke? The singer showed off his humorous side in January 2014.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Grinning Joker's Face, "Love"

Justin debued this design around the same time he was accused of egging a neighbor's house.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Left Arm Sleeve

Justin got his first tattoo at age 16 and amassed more than 20 over the next four years.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Left Arm Sleeve

Justin's arm boasts images of a tiger, roses and a compass (among other designs).

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Praying Jesus

The Biebs got Christ's image inked on his leg in January 2012.

Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail

Miami Beach Police Department

Praying Jesus

"I am spiritual. I believe that Jesus died on the cross for my sins. I believe that he put me in this position, and that I have to always give him the glory he deserves for putting me here," Bieber said in a 2012 interview. "But I don't consider myself religious."

Justin Bieber, tattoo

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Laurel Wreath

In January 2020, the "Baby" singer debuted a new tattoo on his collarbone while heading to the gym.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars preview special Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m.!

