It's been years since Mo'nique and Oprah Winfrey's feud began and it shows no sign of slowing.

In the latest development, Mo'Nique is once again calling out the talk show host for what she claims is a "disparity" in the way she treats the people around her. In her lengthy "open letter" to the talk show host, posted to Instagram, she reveals she "felt compelled" to write to her after seeing the way Oprah allegedly treats people "who were accused of the same" crimes.

Mo'Nique then shares she watched Oprah's interview on CBS This Morning, in which Norah O'Donnell asked her about Harvey Weinsteinand she responded that she tries to find the "silver lining" in every situation.

"You also said 'if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment'," Mo'Nique adds, going on to point out Oprah's perceived hypocritical decision to produce a #MeToo documentary on Russell Simmons. "When you either are, or were going to be a part of documentary on Michael Jackson, and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them?"