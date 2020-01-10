Oprah Winfreyis no longer producing a documentary, which featured an individual who accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct.

In a statement from the former TV host regarding The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary, the media mogul announced, "I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+."

She adds that she wants it "known that I unequivocally believe and support the women," who will be highlighted in the project. Nonetheless she believes "there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision."

"I have great respect for their mission but given the filmmakers' desire to premiere the film at the Sundance Film Festival before I believe it is complete, I feel it's best to step aside," she continues. "I will be working with Time's Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment."