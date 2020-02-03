Go Inside the Star-Studded Super Bowl 2020 Parties

Congratulations are in order for the Kansas City Chiefs!

The Missouri-based team beat the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday with a final score of 31 to 20. Considering this was the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, their players and their fans were ready to celebrate.

Although, there was plenty of merriment off the field, too. In fact, the parties kicked off well before the Big Game. Jennifer Lopez, for instance, hosted a swanky soirée with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez the day before she took the stage for an epic Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira. Jay-Z, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Emily Ratajkowski and more stars also attended Fanatics' party over the weekend. In addition, Lady Gaga, Cardi B Demi Lovato, Dan + Shay, Halsey and more stars performed at a number of pre-game events.

