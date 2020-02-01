by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 6:20 PM
Pop the bubbly!
On Saturday, the industry's biggest stars flocked to the Fanatics party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.
And while people seemed to enjoy the annual celebration, many took a moment to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.
He and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were among nine people who passed away that morning.
At the Fanatics event stars like Jay–Z, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, Meek Mill, Jasmine Sanders and others all rocked Lakers jerseys with the NBA legend's famous number, 24.
The Kobe tributes won't stop this weekend either. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira recently announced they would honor him in a special way during the halftime show.
"I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday," Shakira said at the Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. "We'll be celebrating life, and celebrating diversity in this country."
With that message in mind, take a look at the celebrities who took a moment to pay homage to the late Lakers legend during the Super Bowl festivities. Plus, see how your fave stars are celebrating and getting ready for the football game of the season.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
Three's a party! Meek Mill poses with Jay-Z and Yo Gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The trio pays homage to the late Kobe Bryant.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
The Upside actor raises his Kobe jersey for all to see at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics
Strike a pose! The models show off their love and support for Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
During his performance at Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Posty honors the NBA legend by rocking his famous "24" jersey.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics
The rapper and DJ pay tribute to the late Lakers star with purple and gold jerseys Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics
The dynamic duo snap a pic together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The two also seemingly matched in similar outfits, with burgundy stripes.
Article continues below
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
The supermodel shines bright at the star-studded event with her sunny yellow outfit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
The 40-year-old comedian strikes a pose at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
The "Wow" rapper matches the carpet in an all-baby blue suit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Article continues below
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Less is more! The Baby Driver star sizzles in a black form-fitting gown that features side cut-outs.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The Mad Men alum is all smiles at the 9th Annual NFL Honors.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Bosworth lights up the room in a bright-orange gown at the 9th Annual NFL Honors.
Article continues below
@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
The singer and her football star husband enjoy a romantic date night in Miami ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.
Jason Koerner/Getty Images
The NBA legend, aka DJ Diesel, performs onstage at his Shaq's Fun House party at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.
John Parra/Getty Images for Bud Light
The rapper performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami.
Article continues below
worldredeye.com
Bro time!
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
The couple attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
The rapper performs at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Article continues below
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
The star appears at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
What? The rapper attends the Leather and Laces 2020 pre-2020 Super Bowl party at Soho Studio in Miami.
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
The actor and comedian attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pandora
Blame it on their juice! The performers team up at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits down with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Sports Illustrated models, assemble!
Article continues below
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The actor attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
The retired NFL star and his model girlfriend appear alongside the radio personality during Day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV.
Prince Williams/Wireimage
The rappers party at "The Big Game Weekend" at Karu & Y.
Article continues below
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Mia Toretto has arrived.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Your Super Bowl halftime performers, everyone!
worldredeye.com
They call her Cardi Bardi! The hip-hop superstar performs at LIV nightclub as part of "The Big Game Weekend."
Article continues below
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
The veteran TV journalist will appear in a space-themed Super Bowl ad for Olay.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Mr. 305!
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Fresh off his incredible Grammys performance, the rapper hits up Super Bowl weekend.
Article continues below
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The "See You Again" singer steps out for the F9 event.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The actress is set to reprise her role when F9 hits theaters in 2022. But first, the Super Bowl!
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
The comedian helps kick off Super Bowl weekend at SiriusXM's studios.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
A Fast & Furious legend, now and always.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The rapper is all smiles.
She's back! The MC and her hubby make a rare public appearance to kick off Super Bowl weekend at Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami.
Article continues below
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Puerto Rican trap star is ready to get lit.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
This is so Cardi's color.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The F9 actor goes for a monochromatic vibe.
Article continues below
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?