Through thick and thin.

More than a month after Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to Jessica Bieland their family for holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright during what he described as an "embarrassing" night out, the A-list pair wants to make it crystal clear they've moved on.

Biel took to Instagram on Friday with a series of never-before-seen snapshots to celebrate her husband's 39th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much," she captioned the post. Included in the photos is one of The Sinner star kissing J.T. as he received an honorary doctorate degree last year, and others of the duo hand-in-hand.

The actress' public display of affection toward Justin is one of her first since the scandal involving Wainwright.