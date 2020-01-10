Back together again!

In late November of last year, Justin Timberlake was spotted getting a little cozy with his co-star Alisha Wainwright after a night out with some of the cast of their upcoming film Palmer. The photos showed the two holding hands and engaging in some subtle touching. Justin at first ignored the media storm at first, but later took to Instagram to offer a public apology to his wife Jessica Biel.

Since the events took place, Justin has remained very low-key and the husband and wife pair hasn't been spotted out together in a while. However, Justin did recently take to his wife's Instagram to share his love in the comments section. Now, The Sun has obtained photos and video of Justin and Jessica enjoying a lovely evening together.

The two dined out at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, and The Sun reports that they were seen laughing and enjoying their meal together, seeming very in love and at ease.