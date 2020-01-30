by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 8:56 AM
Savannah Chrisley's fiancé Nic Kerdiles is professing his love for her amid months of speculation about their relationship, while acknowledging that the two have had "many trials and tribulations"...and that she gets on his nerves sometimes.
The Chrisley Knows Best star and her fiancé got engaged over Christmas 2018 and sparked breakup rumors late last year. Nic later said on her dad Todd Chrisley's podcast Chrisley Confessions that he and Savannah were fine and still engaged, adding, "We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship." Savannah later said in an E! News interview that while she and Nic are indeed still engaged, they are "taking some steps back" in their relationship.
Nic recently shared on his Instagram page a photo of a smiling Samantha, who is not wearing an engagement ring. She has not been seen with one in newly shot Instagram pics for months.
"This one is something special," Nic wrote. "I am not sure how I got this lucky to have found my best friend so early in my life. While others may think different from what they see on Instagram, our relationship has had so many trials and tribulations... but what makes this so special, is that our love never waivers."
"@savannahchrisley, you may annoy the s--t out of me sometimes, but you annoy the s--t out of me, while loving me unconditionally [grinning emoji].. so thank you for that [kissing emoji]! I am so proud of the woman you've become and work to continue being. I love you babe!"
"I love you kid ❤️," Savannah commented.
Instagram / Nic Kerdiles
Last week, Nic posted on his Instagram a photo of him and Savannah posing together on a street aligned with restaurants in snowy Quebec City.
Instagram / Nic Kerdiles
"Lucky to have this beautiful travel buddy!" he wrote. "Excited for the next adventure. Love you babe! @savannahchrisley"
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?