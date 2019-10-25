by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 5:52 PM
New 'do, bye boo?
Well, that's so not the case for Savannah Chrisley. After debuting her new pixie haircut in an empowering Instagram post, tons of people jumped to the conclusion that she and fiance Nic Kerdiles had split, because apparently women only change their hairstyle when going through a breakup. But, as Savannah tells E! News, "It's insane."
"I get so many women, younger and older, messaging me about self-confidence and they don't have the confidence to do this that the other and I'm a full believer in women empowerment and doing what makes you feel good," she explains. "That's what that caption was about. Doing something, going out on a limb, finally having the guts to do something you've always wanted to do, so that was me."
She does note that she and Nic are "taking some steps back" in their relationship, but it's not in a bad way. And for the record, she says they're still very much engaged.
According to Savannah, they're simply "focusing" on their "God-centered" relationship and taking things "day-by-day."
Instagram / Nic Kerdiles
"Marriage isn't just for the Instagram, it's not for the photos, it's not a photo-opp. It's a real life thing," the 22-year-old says.
Although, if marriage was a photo-opp she and Nick would make for one photogenic pair. In the year since they started dating, they've shared plenty of adorable photos of their time together, whether it's down south or just north of the border in Nick's home of San Diego.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?