by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 5:40 PM
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira did the damn thing.
The dynamic duo dominated the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night. And while many knew they would shut it down, we didn't know they were going to go that hard. The two not only played their hits, but they brought music's biggest stars up on the stage with them.
Emme, J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter took to the stage with her and Shakira, which only made the halftime performance more epic and unforgettable.
The 50-year-old icon also starred in an epic Super Bowl commercial for Hard Rock, in which she learns that someone took her bedazzled cup before her headlining performance.
It's clear the Hustlers star stole the show on Sunday.
Ahead of her major performance, J.Lo sat with E! News' Justin Sylvester to share the scoop on all things Super Bowl, why we won't see her slow down anytime soon and so much more.
Read through our interview with Jennifer, below!
E! News: For most people, they get to solely focus on the Super Bowl. But not you— You have awards show season, Marry Me, you have all of these things going on. Is it a handicap for you or is it something that drives you even more?
Jennifer Lopez: It has been like that for the past few years, where it's been non-stop, non-stop, non-stop. I've gotten used to that pace... multitasking. I think most women are good at multitasking, anyway. I feel like it's doable... I had it all very planned out in my mind, exactly how I needed to do it, so it could be great.
E! News: You have given us some of the best collaborations. And now, you're collaborating with another global superstar, Shakira. It must be hard collaborating with someone who also has a vision.
JL: It's usually just one person who does the Super Bowl. They invite people or have guest stars, and we kind of have to figure out how the two of us both do it together. That's been a challenge for sure, but I also feel like, she's gonna give you the best of Shakira and I'm gonna give you the best of J.Lo, and together we're gonna try to do something that is really exciting for everybody... entertaining and very indicative of who we are.
E! News: You are that bitch at the Super Bowl...
JL: You're at the Super Bowl... and you're in the stadium, and you're in Miami, your new hometown, and your kids are there, and your man is there and your momma's watching. I'm a football family. We grew up watching the Jets, like every Sunday. So it's exciting. It's an exciting, exciting moment in my life for sure.
E! News: You sing, you produce, you write, you act… they don't make them like you anymore.
JL: I have enjoyed every single minute of this journey and I hope to continue to be able to do what I do for a very long time. They say when you're an artist, that you don't stop. You just kind of keep doing it until you drop. I think that's what's gonna happen to me.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
E! News: Building up to these big premieres, the Super Bowl, etc., how do you keep yourself calm and your anxiety down?
JL: I always try to make things smaller in my mind. I think the habit is to make these things bigger in your mind than they really are. It's just moments. I was nervous at the Golden Globes, I was super nervous. I was like, ‘I might win, might not.' But my heart was beating... but at the end of the day, it's just like, I already won. I'm winning. You always have to remember, this is just one moment. There's gonna be thousands and thousands of moments in your life.
E! News: What keeps you grounded during these moments?
JL: Maybe it was the way raised, to keep your feet on the ground. It's just a humbleness that I have, that all of that stuff is nice but it does not define me. At the end of the day, I'm just a girl from the Bronx. I think the gratitude and humility is what keeps me grounded. I don't take it for granted, which is why I work so hard. I may, at some point thought, that I had something to prove, but I don't anymore. I feel like people see me and they know who I am, and know what I'm capable of. I do it, because I just love it.
E! News: I read an article that said you are in competition with no one but yourself. Do you put a lot of pressure on yourself when you hit that stage?
JL: I do, I put a lot of pressure on myself all the time for everything. I think I'm a perfectionist to a certain extent [laughs]... and a little bit of a workaholic. I always feel like I want to be doing more. I want to be doing better, I want to keep growing. I want to do better than I did last time, and that's important to me. I want to look at something and be proud of it at the end of the day. I want my kids to be proud of it, so that is a pressure that I have, that is self-inflicted for sure.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
