Hailey Bieber Asks Fans to Stop "Roasting" Her Pinky Fingers

Hailey Bieber is clearing the air about something unexpected.

On Tuesday night, the model took to her Instagram Story to talk about her pinky fingers. The original story consisted of three photos, but the middle one has since been deleted. But they were all about her crooked pinky fingers that the star claims she is frequently "roasted" for.

In her first photo (which still remains on her story), the 23-year-old shared a photo of her left hand (her dazzling engagement and wedding rings clearly visible) and said, "ok let's get into the pinky conversation... because I've made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they're so crooked and scary."

According to DailyMail.com, the since deleted second post revealed she has a genetic disorder that causes the two fingers to be crooked. She shared a screenshot of the disorder's Wikipedia page along with the caption, "I have this thing called Ectrodactyly."