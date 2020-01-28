Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Once upon a time…in Hollywood, Brad Pitt assumed he was just your average Joe.
Yes, while attending the annual Oscars luncheon on Monday, the ever humble movie star chose to proudly wear a name tag on the breast pocket of his taupe suit. Worn like a badge of honor, the placard listed his moniker, of course, and his nomination for Actor in a Supporting Role at the upcoming 2020 Oscars.
At the midday celebration, Pitt made sure to work the room, chatting with fellow nominee Cynthia Erivo and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. And while Leonardo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron were also in attendance—and without proper identification!—it was that oh-so-pure name tag that truly stole the show. #BradPitt wearing a name tag to the #Oscars lunch is freaking hilarious," tweeted on user. Added another, "Love that Brad Pitt wore a name tag at the Oscars Nominee Luncheon today."
While we can't guarantee he'll bring the accessory to the February award show, one thing is for certain: If he wins, his speech will be worthy of its own trophy.
Just look at the Golden Globes from earlier this month. While accepting his award for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, the 56-year-old star poked fun at co-star DiCaprio—"I would have shared the raft"—and poked fun of his own dating life. "I want to say hi to my folks because, hey they're back in the Ozarks," he said. "I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn't because any woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating. it would just be awkward all right. Thank you."
And we can't forget about the SAG Awards, where reunited with ex Jennifer Aniston and the world spun off its axis. Ever his most charming self, he once again teased himself when talking about his role. "Let's be honest. It was a difficult part," he told the audience while up on stage to collect his award. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."
While we anxiously await for the star-studded show, keep scrolling to see all the nominees celebrate at the Oscars luncheon.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Brad Pitt
The man of the hour has arrived! Fresh off his SAG Awards win, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star gets ready for Oscars weekend.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Don't be green with envy, now! The Harriet star looks more than red carpet ready for the upcoming Academy Awards.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Laura Dern
The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee shows her support for Marriage Story at the annual luncheon.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Robert De Niro
Hollywood legend! The A-list star shows his support for this year's nominees.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Greta Gerwig
B-e-autiful! The Little Women writer arrives in style to the star-studded event wearing Gucci.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Charlize Theron
With two weeks to go until the Oscars, the Bombshell star is more than happy to celebrate her latest film. Today's look featuring Christian Dior was styled by Leslie Fremar.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
He's here! The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star lives his best life in shades while on the red carpet.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Renée Zellweger
Judy has arrived! The Actress in a Leading Role nominee smiles for the cameras before heading inside.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Florence Pugh
The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee celebrates the success of Little Women while wearing Monse.
Kyusung Gong / ©A.M.P.A.S.
Kathy Bates
The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee shows her support for the film Richard Jewell.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Quentin Tarantino
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, there was a talented director who received multiple Oscar nominations during his career.
