Once upon a time…in Hollywood, Brad Pitt assumed he was just your average Joe.

Yes, while attending the annual Oscars luncheon on Monday, the ever humble movie star chose to proudly wear a name tag on the breast pocket of his taupe suit. Worn like a badge of honor, the placard listed his moniker, of course, and his nomination for Actor in a Supporting Role at the upcoming 2020 Oscars.

At the midday celebration, Pitt made sure to work the room, chatting with fellow nominee Cynthia Erivo and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. And while Leonardo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron were also in attendance—and without proper identification!—it was that oh-so-pure name tag that truly stole the show. #BradPitt wearing a name tag to the #Oscars lunch is freaking hilarious," tweeted on user. Added another, "Love that Brad Pitt wore a name tag at the Oscars Nominee Luncheon today."