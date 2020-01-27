by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 2:11 PM
The sports world isn't the only community grieving over Kobe Bryant's passing.
On Monday afternoon, several Academy Award nominees stepped out to attend the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Before speeches were given out and any celebrations began, the President of the Academy chose to hold a moment of silence in honor of the basketball great.
Just two years ago, Kobe scored an invite to the star-studded lunch. In fact, it was the 2018 Oscars where the athlete accepted the award for Best Animated Short Film.
"As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble. I'm glad we can do a little bit more than that," Kobe shared during his acceptance speech after producing Dear Basketball. "Thank you Academy for this amazing honor."
And while winning championships with the Los Angeles Lakers is pretty epic, winning an Oscar was something extraordinary.
"This feels better than winning the championship, to be honest with you," he shared after his win. "Growing up as a kid, I dreamed of winning championships and working really hard to make that dream come true, but then to have something like this seemingly comes out of left field."
With the Oscars less than two weeks away, anticipation is building as for who will win a special trophy next. Take a look at some of the big nominees who attended today's 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon in our gallery below.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
The man of the hour has arrived! Fresh off his SAG Awards win, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star gets ready for Oscars weekend.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Don't be green with envy, now! The Harriet star looks more than red carpet ready for the upcoming Academy Awards.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee shows her support for Marriage Story at the annual luncheon.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Hollywood legend! The A-list star shows his support for this year's nominees.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
B-e-autiful! The Little Women writer arrives in style to the star-studded event wearing Gucci.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
With two weeks to go until the Oscars, the Bombshell star is more than happy to celebrate her latest film. Today's look featuring Christian Dior was styled by Leslie Fremar.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
He's here! The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star lives his best life in shades while on the red carpet.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Judy has arrived! The Actress in a Leading Role nominee smiles for the cameras before heading inside.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee celebrates the success of Little Women while wearing Monse.
Kyusung Gong / ©A.M.P.A.S.
The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee shows her support for the film Richard Jewell.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, there was a talented director who received multiple Oscar nominations during his career.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom
