Get Ready to Gasp Over the Most OMG Oscars Looks to Ever Hit the Red Carpet

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 5:00 AM

There's cute and then there's drop dead gorgeous.

When it comes to celebrities sashaying along the Oscars red carpet, most play it safe with ensembles that are classic, regal and chic. And while that's not a bad thing, every now and then one of Hollywood's biggest stars will take things to another level.

We're talking gasp-worthy designs like Cher's iconique black outfit and larger-than-life mohawk headpiece in 1986, in which she won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Moonstruck. The unforgettable number, which consisted of a jewel-adorned bustier, a matching bedazzled skirt and glitzy shawl, was designed Bob Mackie.

"This was one of my favorite outfits," the legendary star previously told Vogue about the lewk. "I had the idea mostly because the Academy didn't really like me... They hated the way I dressed and I had young boyfriends so they thought I wasn't serious."

She added, "So I came out and said, 'As you can see, I got my handbook on how to dress like a serious actress.'"

Another OMG fashion moment? Anne Hathaway's blush-colored Prada dress. Dubbed the "nipple dress," the feminine gown was all anyone could talk about. And of course, how could anyone forget the 2001 ceremony when Björk stepped onto the carpet with her swan dress.

OMG, indeed!

With the 2020 Oscars upon us, we can't wait to see what our favorite celebrities slip into for the special occasion. Until then, take a look at our gallery below to see all of the swoon-worthy style to hit the red carpet.

Gemma Chan, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Perfectly pink! The Crazy Rich Asians star brought bright and bold fashion to the red carpet with her voluminous Valentino gown.

Cher, 1986 Oscars, Dresses, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Michelson/ZUMApress.com

Cher

Cher didn't just win an Oscar for her role in Moonstruck, she also won best dressed for her electrifying design and headpiece. Bob Mackie created the legendary ensemble, which consisted of a jewel-adorned bustier, a matching bedazzled skirt and glitzy shawl.

Geena Davis, 1992 Oscars, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Geena Davis

Well, hello! The Thelma and Louise alum made heads turn at the 1992 ceremony with her white-hot design, which included an over-the-top train, corset top and long satin gloves.

Sarah Paulson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Dressed to kill! The American Horror Story alum lit up the room at the 2019 ceremony in a fun and flirty Brandon Maxwell gown.

Edy Williams, 1986 Oscars, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Edy Williams

The Hollywood star makes a style statement at the 1986 awards show with her showgirl-like ensemble.

Taraji P. Henson, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Taraji P. Henson

Always one to take a fashion risk, the Empire star shut down the red carpet with her daring Vera Wang design.

Angelina Jolie, 2004 Oscars, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Bill Davila/FilmMagic

Angelina Jolie

An OMG lewk, indeed! The Maleficent actress wowed the crowd at the 2004 event with a halter satin gown that featured a plunging neckline. Designer Marc Bouwer was the mastermind behind the piece.

Halle Berry, Oscars, Dresses, 2002

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Halle Berry

Berry dropped jaws as soon as she entered the room wearing this Elie Saab design, which featured a sheer top that covered her bust with floral embroidery.

Barbra Streisand, 1969 Oscars, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

AP Photo/George Birch

Barbra Streisand

The legend raised the fashion bar very high at the 196 ceremony with her completely sheer two-piece, which glimmered with her statue as it featured all-over sequins.

Bjork, 2001 Oscars, Academy Awards, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Björk

A fashion moment no one will ever forget. All eyes were on Björk at the 2001 ceremony, as she hit the red carpet in a "swan dress" by designer Marjan Pejoski.

Angela Bassett, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

The American Horror Story alum made the red carpet her runway. She stunned in a vibrant fuchsia gown that not only had a dramatic shoulder sleeve but a thigh-high slit and billowing train.

Kim Basinger, 1990 Oscars, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Kim Basinger

The Oscar winner stole the show with an eye-catching dress that featured a half-blazer, half-corset top, larger-than-life bottom and glittery gold details.

Salma Hayek, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Salma Hayek

Hayek sizzled on the red carpet for the 2017 event with a peek-a-boo dress by  Alexander McQueen.

Nicole Kidman, 1997 Oscars, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Ron Wolfson/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Despite the late Joan Rivers hating this dress, it was a lewk that got the whole world talking. From its electrifying color, body-hugging silhouette and intricate embroidery, the haute couture Dior gown was just that... haute.

Madonna, Michael Jackson, 1991 Oscars, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Madonna & Michael Jackson

The dynamic duo made waves with their flashy ensembles. Madonna exuded old-Hollywood glamour with her shimmery strapless gown and feather boa while the King of Pop donned one of his famous blazers.

Demi Moore, 1989 Oscars, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Demi Moore

The Ghost alum left her boring pieces at home and opted for something more risqué and daring.

Lupita Nyongo, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

All that glitters is gold. The Black Panther shined as bright as the cameras at the 2018 show with her gold chainmail Versace dress. The high leg slit and sash-like detail gave it extra oomph.

Billy Porter, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Porter

The fashion icon struck a pose for the cameras in a larger-than-life tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano. It's safe to say all eyes were on him at the 2019 function.

Kate Winslet, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kate Winslet

The Oscar winner brought the wow factor to the 2016 show with her mesmerizing silk lamé design by Ralph Lauren. From its black holographic color to the flowy train and curve-hugging structure, Winslet shut it down on the red carpet.

Cher, Academy Awards, Oscars 1988, Best Dresses, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Darlene Hammond/Getty Images

Cher

The legendary star brought the glitz and the glam to the 1988 ceremony with her showgirl-like number. From her jewel-adorned bustier and matching skirt to the dazzling fringe beads to the see-through material, this is one unforgettable lewk.

Anne Hathaway, Oscars 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Believe it or not, this blush-colored Prada dress caused an uproar... but that's what makes it oh-so memorable. Dubbed the "nipple dress," this feminine design caught everyone's attention for its interesting structure.

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish

The comedian and actress paid homage to her late father by wearing a traditional African gown that was also a nod to her Eritrean heritage. "I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress," she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest at the time. "And I'm PROUD of it."

Lizzie Gardiner, 1995 Oscars, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Lizzie Gardiner

Lizzie gave everyone a run for their money, literally, with her gold credit card-adorned gown.

Jennifer Lopez, 1998 Oscars, OMG Oscars Looks of All-Time

Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo hit the red carpet in an intricately embroidered number at the 1998 ceremony. While this isn't usually the star's go-to color or style, her risky design certainly paid off!

