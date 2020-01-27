The Daily Pop co-hosts have been whipped into shape thanks to celebrity trainer and actor Sam Asghari.

On Monday, the 26-year-old trainer stopped by Daily Pop to show co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart moves that'll keep them red carpet ready. In fact, before Asghari hit the screen, Sylvester quipped that his "body was not on point" at the 2020 Grammys.

"I need a trainer," the E! personality joked before introducing the celebrity trainer.

What a seamless segue! We can't blame Sylvester for wanting to get to the training segment as, in addition to being a fitness guru, Asghari is famously Britney Spears' boyfriend.

Nonetheless, the personal trainer was at Daily Pop to discuss the fitness program he designed for the everyday person. Sorry, Britney. This one's for us!

"The fitness program that I designed is almost for everyone, not just someone that goes to the gym on an everyday basis," Asghari explained. "Someone like you, someone that has a full-time job, that has about an hour or 45 minutes or even 30 minutes and they want to get in a workout, that's designed for that."