Selena Gomez couldn't be more proud of her longtime friend, Demi Lovato.

On Sunday, the superstar singer took the stage at the 2020 Grammys to perform her new song, "Anyone." The song, which brought tears to Lovato's eyes during her performance, was recorded just days before her overdose in July 2018.

"I tried to talk to my piano/I tried to talk to my guitar/Talked to my imagination/Confided into alcohol," Lovato sings on the track. "I tried and tried and tried some more/Told secrets till my voice was sore/Tired of empty conversation/'cause no one hears me anymore."

"A hundred million stories and a hundred million songs/I feel stupid when I sing," the lyrics continue. "Nobody's listening to me/Nobody's listening."

But everyone was listening on Sunday night. Lovato received a standing ovation from the Grammys audience following her performance. The 27-year-old star also received much praise online, including a sweet post from Gomez, who starred alongside Lovato on Barney & Friends in the early 2000s.