Tattoos aren't meant for regrets...

At least that's how Elsa Pataky feels about her body ink, including the one matching tattoo she got with Miley Cyrus, her former sister-in-law. For a little refresher: back in 2016, the two bonded even more after getting the same ink.

Australian tattoo artist, Lauren Winzer, posted a picture on Instagram of their design, which was a small wave. The illustration was drawn by surf champion, Kelly Slater. The pop star and model appeared to get their tattoos in the same area, too.

Elsa, who is married to Chris Hemsworth (which is Liam Hemsworth's older brother), recently opened up that time in her life and how she doesn't "regret" her matching tattoo with the "Slide Away" star, even after she and the Hunger Games alum decided to split last year.

"I don't regret any of them, they're symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments," Elsa told Vogue Australia for its February issue.