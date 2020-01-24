Channing Tatum and Jessie J Seal Their Reconciliation With a Kiss

Channing Tatum and Jessie J's love is the real deal.

Days after E! News exclusively reported that the Magic Mike star and British pop songstress were back together following a brief breakup, Channing took to Instagram with a new photo of the duo. "Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!" Channing cheekily captioned the snapshot of Jessie kissing his cheek.

Channing and Jessie were together for more than a year when they decided to call it quits in late 2019. But as they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder and the two found their way back into each other's lives.

"They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other," an insider recently told E! News. "They are super giddy around each other."