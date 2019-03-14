Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Latest PDA Just Confirmed Things Are Heating Up

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 1:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jessie J, Channing Tatum

BACKGRID

A couple who shops together, stays together.

Jessie J and Channing Tatumare finally going public with their romance, months after they started dating. The pair was spotted perusing the shops and boutiques around London on Thursday afternoon, giving fans who ship them all the confirmation that they need.

And their afternoon date showed that they are quite the impressive match. For the excursion, Jessie wore a beige tracksuit and black bomber jacket for the occasion, while her beau wore an equally trendy pair of jeans and Louis Vuitton t-shirt for their stroll around the city. 

This is the first time the elusive couple has stepped out hand-in-hand since news of their relationship began swirling around Hollywood in October of last year. More importantly, things appear to be heating up for the couple since they are getting more and more flirty on social media as of late. 

Photos

Channing Tatum's Best Roles

Last week, the British singer shared a screenshot of a flirty convo with her beau on her Instagram Story that had people in stitches. "Yes i won't rest till i caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless," Channing responded to one of Jessie J's selfies. 

And just days before, Channing called the 30-year-old the "Hottest Instagram food model" in the game right now. She had shared a pic of herself posing by plates of nachos, hence Tatum's cheeky response. 

Looks like Channing picked up a few smooth moves from his days as Magic Mike

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Channing Tatum , Jessie J , Couples , PDA , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Kidman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Everything to Know About Cassie Randolph's $25,000 Engagement Ring From Colton Underwood

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney Turn Heads for All the Right Reasons at Glamorous Gala

Gia Giudice Posts Message to Father Joe After Prison Release

Barbara Palvin, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dylan Sprouse Sweetly Congratulates Barbara Palvin on Becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament

Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Which Elite 8 Celebrity Duo Deserves the Crown? Vote Now!

Violetta Komyshan, Ansel Elgort, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

See Birthday Boy Ansel Elgort and His Lady Love Violetta Komyshan's Cutest Couple Moments Ever

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.