Meghan Markle already has new projects in the works.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a deal with Disney on an "unspecified project in return for a donation to an elephant charity," Deadline reported.

The news of this partnership with Disney to help the organization Elephants Without Borders comes only days after Markle and her husband Prince Harry announced they were taking a step back from royal duties.

However, according to the publication, the deal was "signed before the recent uproar over Markle and husband Prince Harry's plans to disengage from the Royal Family and pursue other opportunities." The Times of London was the first to report about Markle's deal with Disney.

Despite the timing, the former Suits actress's latest partnership might be a glimpse into what she and Prince Harry have in the works now that they'll be spending less time with the Royal Family and dividing their time between North America and the U.K.

Further, Deadline also reports that the couple and Disney had a "pre-existing relationship" after the company "gave them a watercolor Winnie-the-Pooh animation to celebrate their child Archie's birth."