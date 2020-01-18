Bella and Gigi Hadid Twin on the Runway in Matching Dresses

Sisters who strut the catwalk together, slay together.

We might be in the midst of peak award show season but this weekend things are kicking off all over the world in New York, Milan and Paris for Fashion Week 2020. And what better duo to leave us speechless than top model sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid?

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the two made their way down the catwalk for the Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show in Paris, France. Better yet, the two were twinning in oatmeal-colored dresses.

On one hand, Gigi rocked a Jacquemus strappy dress with bold gold hoop earrings and made her way down the runway clutching onto a tiny white purse. As for her makeup, the 24-year-old actress was rocking neutral and subtle bronzey look.

Her sister, Bella, stepped out on the runway in an edgier dress as she glamorously pulled off stockings with heels. Her dress also featured a stone-colored corset. As for Bella, she wore her hair in a straight short bob and wore chunkier geometrical earrings.

We can't wait to see more of these two on the runway!