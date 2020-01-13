Gigi Hadid Called In As Potential Juror In Harvey Weinstein Case

Gigi Hadid might be heading to the courtroom.

On Monday, the 24-year-old was spotted leaving a New York City courthouse after being called in as a potential juror in Harvey Weinstein's trial. Her meeting with presiding Judge James Burke comes just weeks after she took to Instagram to share her jury duty summons. "This week a dream came true," she wrote to her followers. "I've been summoned for jury duty, y'all...Not sure why this shocked me so much."

Protocol, however, was not as shocking. Like the rest of the potential jurors, the former Victoria's Secret Angel was asked if she knew Weinstein, his lawyers, the defense attorneys or the people expected to be discussed in the case.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hadid told Judge Burke that she has met Weinstein, however she insisted she can maintain an open mind if presented with the case. She was also sure to note that she is friends with Cara Delevingne—she accused Weinstein of sexual harassment in 2017—and has met Salma Hayek, who previously claimed "monster" Weinstein sexually harassed her.