The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2020

Fashion week has officially arrived once again.

Just a few months after we bid farewell to spring fashion week in September, the next season of the biannual tradition is already upon us. Of course, with all the runways and supermodels that strut them come the famous faces who jet around the world to watch.

With haute couture designs already being unveiled on the catwalks, celebrities have been popping up on their way to the ultra stylish and exclusive shows and parties. Thanks to the shutterflies stationed at every A-list event, fans get to see not only what's out on the runway, but who showed up to see...and what they're wearing, of course. And, as evidenced by Jennifer Lopez's surprise appearance in Versace's show last season, there really is no telling who may pop up to watch—or strut.

Since fashion week wouldn't be complete without the star sightings, we've got you covered on every single one.