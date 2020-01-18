Seeing double!

Vetements put on a show during Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday night with stylish pieces that were bold, larger-than-life and over-the-top. However, the flashy fashion wasn't the only thing that got people talking.

Some models hit the runway looking like celebrity doppelgängers, which included supermodel legends like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. Other star look-alikes on the catwalk were Angelina Jolie, Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson and Sharon Stone.

"I would have loved to have the real Naomi," Guram Gvasalia, co-founder of Vetements told Vogue about his show. "But as a young company, I am afraid we cannot afford it."

"We want to strip down the bulls--t of the industry," the designer continued about the over vibe and mood of his show. "Shows have become extremely environmentally unfriendly. So I strip down the bulls--t, and I have the most environmentally friendly show in the world, just sitting on beer benches, with very little lighting, and very little makeup."