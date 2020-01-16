Vanessa Hudgens Sings About Strength and Love Amid Austin Butler Split

We're all in this together.

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her rocking out to Des'ree's "You Gotta Be" along with her pal Laura New.

"She mah best friend," the High School Musical alumna captioned the clip.

The 31-year-old actress sported blue jeans, a graphic T-shirt and a fringed jacket in the video. She also accessorized her look with some aviator shades and gold hoop earrings.

The post came days after reports spread that Hudgens and Austin Butler called it quits.

"They're just shooting on two different continents, and it's a matter of distance," a source told E! News. "There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."

Hudgens has been overseas filming The Princess Switch: Switched Again while Butler is believed to be away working on a new Elvis Presley biopic.

Hudgens opened up about their relationship during a recent interview for Cosmopolitan UK.

"It's eight years this year–FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going]," she said in the article, which was published earlier this month. "The longest we've been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say 'I miss you.' But if it's your person, you make it work."