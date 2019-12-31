Vanessa Hudgens can't stop and won't stop living her best life.

Before saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to a brand-new decade, the actress was able to get away from the Hollywood lights and enjoy a snow-filled trip to Switzerland.

In pictures posted on social media, the High School Musical alumna gave followers a serious case of FOMO as she enjoyed snowy mountains, delicious beer and gorgeous views that have us seeing a bright future ahead.

And although her stay at 7132 Hotel may be coming to an end, the singer was still able to enjoy some Disney movies according to Instagram Stories.

"I couldn't be more thankful for this past decade. I've learned so much, grown so much, seen so much and done so damn much," Vanessa shared on Instagram. "Here's to the next decade being the one to never forget."