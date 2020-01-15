The show must go on.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middletonmade their first public appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are stepping back from their royal duties, a bombshell that seemingly rocked the royal family. Arriving at Bradford Hall for their first joint outing of 2020, the duo were all smiles, waving to fans as they entered the 19th Century building. While visiting the West Yorkshire city for the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plan to meet with local business who are helping young people enter the work force.

Naturally, the mom of three once again proved she's the queen of style with her deep green Alexander McQueen coat and black and white, printed Zara dress. To finish off her effortlessly chic look, she added a pair of emerald earrings from Pakistani brand Zeen and classic, black pumps.

The couple's united front comes just two days after Will attended Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham family summit to discuss Harry and Meghan's future roles in the family.