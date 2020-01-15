SplashNews.com
by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 5:12 AM
SplashNews.com
The show must go on.
On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middletonmade their first public appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are stepping back from their royal duties, a bombshell that seemingly rocked the royal family. Arriving at Bradford Hall for their first joint outing of 2020, the duo were all smiles, waving to fans as they entered the 19th Century building. While visiting the West Yorkshire city for the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plan to meet with local business who are helping young people enter the work force.
Naturally, the mom of three once again proved she's the queen of style with her deep green Alexander McQueen coat and black and white, printed Zara dress. To finish off her effortlessly chic look, she added a pair of emerald earrings from Pakistani brand Zeen and classic, black pumps.
The couple's united front comes just two days after Will attended Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham family summit to discuss Harry and Meghan's future roles in the family.
Though Prince Charles and his younger brother were also part of the conversation, Meghan—currently back in Canada—chose not to call in. As a palace official explained, "In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn't necessary."
Following their lengthy discussions, Her Majesty released a statement about their "constructive" dialogue amid a "complex" situation. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," she said. "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."
"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives," the 93-year-old continued. "It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK."
Indeed, since shocking the world with her and Harry's future plans, the mom of Archie Harrison has been enjoying her time abroad in North America. On Tuesday, she jetted off to Vancouver to make a surprise visit the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre. There, a casually dressed Meghan met with the team to discuss issues currently impacting the organization, which provides counseling and other services to women in need.
It was a rare outing for the former Suits star, who is relishing keeping a low profile. "She mostly stays home but ventures out around mid-day just to get out," a source previously shared with E! News. "She has gone for a drive around town and to pick up someone at the airport that looked like her mom."
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?