Kate Middleton is the Duchess of Cambridge, a mother of three and apparently a bit of a baker.

During the BBC's special A Berry Royal Christmas, the 37-year-old royal revealed she enjoys making birthday cakes for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"I love making the cake," Kate told The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry, who also appeared in the special, per Hello!. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

It looks like her little ones join in on the fun, as well. When asked if she ever cooks with her children, Kate told the cookbook author they recently followed one of her pizza dough recipes. In fact, Kate suggested her youngest child is quite familiar with the culinary star.

"One of Louis' first words was Mary, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," she said, per the BBC. "And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry'…So he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today."