This is definitely not for the faint of heart.

On Monday night, Selena Gomez stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and played a disgusting round of "Can You Feel It?" Competing against host Jimmy Fallon, the "Rare" singer and the Saturday Night Live alum took turns sticking their hands inside boxes filled with mystery items.

Kicking things off, Jimmy's box was filled with raw eggs. Being ever-so-cautious, he slowly lowered his hands into the unappetizing box and dipped his finger in the pool of egg yolk. After examining his hand, he was able to deduce that he had just touched eggs.

For her part, Selena, who was more adventurous than Jimmy, was given a box that contained a shower drain filled with hair. Once it was revealed, the audience and Jimmy screamed in disgust. "I feel like it's hair," she said without showing any signs of freaking out. Impressed that she remained unfazed, Jimmy said, "You've got guts, man."