Selena Gomez Teases Unreleased Rare Song "Boyfriend"

Selena Gomezfinally released her new music, but wait, there's more!

During an appearance on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that there are more songs she recorded that didn't make it to the final version of her new album Rare.

Released on Friday, Jan. 10, the 27-year-old star put 11 new songs out into the world to join the previously released singles "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now." But as she told Fallon, "There's a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist."

As the star continued, "I can't really tell when, but one of my favorite tracks is called 'Boyfriend.' So, I can't wait for people to hear that one."

Funnily enough, one of her ex Justin Bieber's most famous songs is also called "Boyfriend." And Rare is filled with tracks that appear to be about Gomez's take on their 2018 breakup.