Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 25, 2019 5:06 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Chrissy Teigen and Jimmy Fallon aren't afraid to get their hands dirty.
The cookbook author and the late-night host proved this to be true by playing a few rounds of "Can You Feel It?" on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.
To play the game, each celebrity was given a box with a mysterious item inside. The star then had to stick his or her hand inside of the box and guess what the item was based on touch alone.
The game seemed pretty tame in the beginning. Fallon went first and rubbed his fingers over a stick of butter, which he correctly identified. Then, Teigen took a turn and mistook the texture of a sandcastle for an ant farm.
However, things quickly escalated after Fallon touched a lungfish.
"What is that? Ew! Are you joking me?" he said after realizing the item. "That is not in the rules at all or any respect for me at all. What in the hell is that?"
Teigen also had a bit of a fright after a toy dinosaur grabber nipped her hand.
"I thought it could have been John for a second," she quipped.
The worst part, however, was when Fallon stuck his hand inside a box of live cockroaches.
Watch the video to see the celebrities play the game.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?