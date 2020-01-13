There Was a Shocking Tie Win at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

by kelli boyle | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 3:49 AM

Bong Joon Ho, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Winners

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In a rare moment in awards show history, there was a tie for Best Director at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

During Sunday's ceremony, Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho and 1917 director Sam Mendes were both honored with the award for Best Director. Mendes wasn't able to attend the ceremony, so it was only Joon-Ho's speech the audience got to hear. And given that he didn't expect to win (let alone tie), the director had to improvise his speech.

"I definitely did not expect this award, so I did not prepare a speech," he said with the aid of a translator. "Today, I was just enjoying the vegan burger and trying to enjoy this ceremony. So many unexpected things happen in life, just like Parasite. I'm sure those of you that have seen it didn't expect what was going to happen."

He then acknowledged the other directors nominated in his category. "What makes me happier is just being nominated with the fellow amazing other directors," Joon-Ho said.

Photos

Critics' Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

As he continued, "Noah, Greta, Safdie brothers, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes. They are all directors that I love so much, thank you so much. And our team at the center table, our amazing actors...our producers and crew members, thank you so much. Thank you so much, and I will go down and finish my half-eaten burger."

John Lithgow presented the award to the cheering crowd during the show in Los Angeles. And the category was stacked with Hollywood greats. Alongside Joon-Ho and Mendes were Scorsese for The Irishman, Tarantino for Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story and Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie for Uncut Gems.

Parasite and 1917 ended up winning big at the ceremony. Joon-Ho's film took home the award for Best Foreign Language Film, and Mendes' World War I drama was awarded Best Cinematography and Best Editing. Mendes previously won Best Director at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The last time there was a tie at the Critics' Choice Awards was in 2019, when Glenn Close and Lady Gagatied for Best Actress.

