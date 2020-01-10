Why Fans Think Beyoncé Will Sing the New James Bond Theme Song

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Jan. 10, 2020 7:29 AM

Beyonce

Beyoncé's latest Instagram has fans jumpin', jumpin' to conclusions. 

Following the star-studded 2020 Golden Globes, the superstar took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes pictures, including one shot of her drinking a martini. Inconspicuous, right? Well...martinis are the drink of choice for James Bond and eagle-eyed fans know better than to take Beyoncé's posts at face value. Now, ahead of the April premiere of the franchise's No Time to Die, many believe that the superstar is lending her vocals to the theme song. (ICYMI, AdeleSam SmithTina Turner and Chris Cornell have all recorded hits for 007.)

"I think she's gonna be in James Bond project. Martini is his signature drink," one fan tweeted, noting the Beyonce had shared a snap of her sniffing a lemon ahead of Lemonade. Chimed in another, "What makes me think Beyoncé is really doing the James Bond soundtrack is that it's less than three months before the movie yet we still don't know who are singing the songs."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2020 Golden Globes

Meanwhile, others searched for even more hidden clues. "The clock in the IVY PARK x Adidas ad points to 4 and 10," wrote one user. "The new James Bond film, "No Time To Die", will be released on April 10 (4/10) in the US." Added another fan, "Beyoncé has been hinting at James Bond since her 2018 Coachella set when she sampled the theme tune during Don't Hurt Yourself."

The 25th film in the action franchise will see star Daniel Craig face-off against Rami Malek villain—and, in a history-making move, introduce Lashana Lynch as the first-ever female to take over the infamous 007 codename.

Yes, there's no time to die but there is always time for another thrilling flick, especially if Beyoncé' is involved!

